WWE Legend JBL Returning to Television Soon

John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield’s return to WWE may be a matter of hours away as the company has plans to use the former WWE Champion.

Bradshaw was a staple of WWE programming from the mid-90s to 2009, when he retired from in-ring competition at WrestleMania 25.

In 2021, JBL was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 class, which had been delayed due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

JBL Returns

It’s been over a decade since JBL last competed for WWE, but his return to programming is said to be imminent.

PW Insider reports that during last week’s SmackDown tapings, there were talk backstage about the former World Champion.

It’s reported that people were discussing that JBL will be at the next several episodes of Monday Night Raw in some capacity.

It is unclear what exactly WWE has planned for the Texan legend.

Manager?

WWE has not publicly confirmed JBL’s appearance, but the former wrestler may be back as a manager.

After losing to Shinsuke Nakamura on the August 27, 2022, SmackDown, Happy Corbin was approached by someone in a white limousine.

While the passenger’s face was not seen, the voice was distinctly that of JBL and many believe that the Hall of Famer will be Corbin’s manager going forward.

Speaking in February this year, JBL said he would love to manage Corbin if given the chance.

“I Love Baron Corbin. I think Baron Corbin is a really smart guy, and I think Baron Corbin is a guy I would like to manage.”