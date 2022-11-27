WWE in Talks to Hold ‘Major Event’ in India (Report)

WWE is reportedly in talks to hold a “major show” in India. The company is planning to hold an event “on a grand scale” in Hyderabad, India, according to a report by Riju Dasputa of Sportskeeda. The roster that will be featured on the show will have both Indian and international talent.

Drew McIntyre was reportedly vocal about bringing WWE to India, and sources considered him a “lock” for the event. The top WWE star recently worked on a Bollywood project in India.

The Show

Per the report, sources noted that the likely date for the event is January 18, which was first reported by WrestleVotes as the company has been considering doing the event, but now has advanced to talks about doing it in the country.

WWE previously held an Indian show, Superstar Spectacle, on January 22, 2021, and the show aired on January 26 to coincide with India’s Republic Day

It was produced as part of WWE’s deal with Sony Pictures Networks India, and was billed as “a unique showcase of Indian-inspired action,” which also featured elements of Indian culture.

It’s unclear whether the reportedly planned event is a follow-up to Superstar Spectacle. That event was headlined by Drew McIntyre and The Indus Sher (Rinku and Saurav) defeating The Bollywood Boyz (Samir Singh and Sunil Singh) and Jinder Mahal.