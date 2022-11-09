Drew McIntyre Teasing ‘Big Things’ With Bollywood Star Varun Dhawan And More

Drew McIntyre is currently in India working on an undisclosed project for Sony Sports Network and he is teasing collaborations with top Bollywood stars such as Varun Dhawan and John Abraham.

The former WWE champion has been on a tour of the country after the Crown Jewel PPV. He defeated Karrion Kross in a brutal match while battling health issues during the PLE from Saudi Arabia.

McIntyre has been engaging with local fans throughout the trip. On the very first day he tweeted about Surya Kumar Yadav, who has been the explosive face of India’s campaign in the ongoing T20 Cricket World Cup.

Drew McIntyre In India

WWE or Sony have not revealed the true purpose behind Drew McIntyre’s India visit. The Scottish Warrior, however, has been teasing collaborations with some top names from Bollywood.

The WWE star recently posted a photo with action hero John Abraham. He teased the Indian fans with an upcoming surprise, claiming that there are some ‘big things coming.’

Drew then shared another picture with one of the rising faces of Bollywood in India in Varun Dhawan. McIntyre touted Dhawan as a big fan of the business and interestingly mentioned the possibility of a future WWE event in India:

.@Varun_dvn is one of the biggest badasses in Bollywood and a legit wrestling fan. We could’ve spoke for hours about the business! I can’t wait for you to come to a show, whether it be in the US or India ?? pic.twitter.com/oAxJv711we — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 9, 2022

Varun Dhawan Loves WWE

Varun Dhawan has been pretty open about his love for pro wrestling and he had several interactions with none other than The Rock himself.

Their most famous interaction came back in 2016 when Dhawan mimicked The Great One during an appearance on Comedy Nights With Kapil.

The People’s champion had actually responded to this impression and praised the Bollywood star for it. The two fitness freaks also recently exchanged tweets over the release of Black Adam.

WWE has collaborated with many international stars from different streams who share a passion for the business in the past. People such as Bad Bunny and Logan Paul are some of the most recent additions to this list.

If their next target is to increase exposure in India then Varun Dhawan is the perfect name to bring on board and maybe even get involved in some future storylines.