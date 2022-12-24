WWE is Taking No Chances With Drew McIntyre’s Ongoing Injury

Drew McIntyre will only be allowed to step back in the ring when WWE are beyond certain that he is fully healed from his current injury.

The two-time former WWE Champion had been scheduled to compete at the upcoming Boxing Day live event inside Madison Square Garden.

The eight-man tag-team match McIntyre had been scheduled to be in has been replaced with a standard tag match pitting The Usos against Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens.

Injury

McIntyre has missed several events this month and was “medically disqualified” from an Undisputed Tag Title match on the December 9, SmackDown.

It has not been confirmed what injury McIntyre is dealing with, though many believe that he suffered a ruptured ear drum during the Men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series: WarGames.

McIntyre’s last match was almost a month ago at a WWE Live event on December 27, in which he competed in an eight-man tag-team match.

Fully Healed

Drew McIntyre may have been able to work the upcoming Boxing Day WWE Live event, PW Insider reports.

It is noted that WWE officials are being extra cautious with the Scottish Warrior, and want him to be “beyond 100%” before he’s cleared to compete.

There is no word on when McIntyre will be allowed to wrestle again.

It was noted that Mcintyre has been eager to wrestle, even trying to compete before he was medically disqualified, but WWE officials overruled him.

Visit WWE.com for ticket information if you’re interested in attending any of the shows on the 2022 Live Holiday Tour.