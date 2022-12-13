WWE Secures “King and Queen of the Ring” Trademark

WWE has filed another trademark that all-but-guarantees we’ll be seeing King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments in 2023.

WWE has owned the “King of the Ring” trademark for several years. In October, the company secured the rights to “Queen of the Ring” as well.

On December 8, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. applied to trademark, “WWE King and Queen of the Ring.”

It’s been rumored that WWE would be bringing back the King of the Ring tournament and holding the first-ever Queen of the Ring tournament since last year.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE’s Chief Content Officer, has spoken about his intention to reimagine the WWE’s approach to themed premium live events. While shows like Hell in a Cell are expected to be retired, it seems increasingly likely that King and Queen of the Ring will be added to the calendar next year.