WWE Legend On Trying To Contact Vince McMahon: “He Had To Turn In His Company Phone”

Kurt Angle recently revealed that he hasn’t been able to get in contact with former WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

Vince resigned from the company on July 22nd after alleged “hush money” payments to former female employees were discovered by the company’s board of directors. He made a couple of appearances before retiring.

Mr. McMahon introduced John Cena for his 20th Anniversary Celebration on the June 20th edition of RAW and retired from the company less than a month later. The 77-year-old announced his retirement on Twitter. He made his first public appearance to celebrate his birthday recently. John Cena, Pat McAfee, and other WWE talent attended the event in NYC.

Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday yesterday with John Cena in New York City. pic.twitter.com/hR8rqtmNo8 — Roman Reigns SZN ? (@reigns_era) August 25, 2022

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was interviewed by AJ Singh on “The Wrassingh Show” and spoke about Vince McMahon. Kurt revealed that WWE had taken away the 77-year-old’s company phone and he has no way of getting in contact with him.

Angle added that he spoke to Stephane McMahon a couple of weeks ago and she told him that Vince would get in touch with him but that hasn’t happened yet.

“I just talked to Stephanie (McMahon) a couple of weeks ago because I couldn’t get a hold of Vince anymore. I’d imagine that he had to turn in his company phone and that was the only way I could get a hold of him. I had his number and I would call him here and there. I’d talk to him and see how he was doing and I texted him a couple of times after he left and he never responded. I found out that they did take the company phone from him, so I don’t have any way of getting a hold of him. But Stephanie told me she would talk to Vince and he would reach out to me. I’m still waiting though.” Kurt Angle on trying to get in contact with Vince McMahon

H/T: Sportskeeda