WWE Legend Praises The Judgment Day: “This Could Be A Faction For The Ages”

One WWE legend sees big things ahead for The Judgment Day.

Since turning over to a more sinister side, Edge has formed his own faction. Joining him are Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, who recently joined the stable. Since the early stage of putting the group together, Edge has looked unstoppable on WWE TV.

The faction seems to have already won over Mick Foley.

Mick Foley Is A Fan Of The Judgment Day

Taking to his Twitter account, Mick Foley expressed his excitement over the future of Edge’s new stable.

This @RheaRipley_WWE and @EdgeRatedR thing is EXACTLY what this long time wrestling fan was hoping for.



Along with @ArcherOfInfamy this could be a faction for the ages! https://t.co/4UClh6HDMe — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 9, 2022

Edge recently teased that there’s room for more members of The Judgment Day. This has led to rampant speculation among fans.

Some believe that Finn Balor will eventually turn on AJ Styles and join the group. Others feel Ciampa would be the right fit.

The reception to Edge’s faction varies depending on who you ask. Some people are excited to see the direction the group is headed towards, while others feel promos from Edge, Priest, and Rhea have fallen flat.

Obviously, the faction is still developing so it may be a while before we know whether or not it’s a success.