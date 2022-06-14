WWE May Have Already Lost Faith in Former NXT Champion

It seems WWE is already at a loss on what to do with a certain superstar.

The old NXT regime has pretty much been dismantled. Many believe the death blow for the old guard was due to NXT consistently being beat by AEW Dynamite in terms of viewership.

Ultimately, Vince McMahon saw more value in making NXT a true developmental brand rather than its own main roster brand. The show now features mostly green talent with some veterans to help guide the stars of tomorrow.

One NXT talent from the prior regime is currently on the Monday Night Raw brand and he may already be lost in the fold.

Ciampa’s WWE Future Not So Bright?

WWE.com

Since making his main roster debut (full-time) back in April, Ciampa has seemed lost.

His grand first impression was telling Kevin Owens backstage that Ezekiel isn’t Elias and smiling. The segment gave fans the impression that the former NXT Champion was a babyface but he ended up being a heel.

Ciampa randomly attacked Mustafa Ali on Raw but that really didn’t lead to anything. Then, he had another random attack, this time on Riddle. The following week, Ciampa was given no entrance and was simply in the ring for a short match with Riddle which he lost.

Suddenly, Ciampa is just another guy on the main roster. It doesn’t help that he’s made a few appearances on Main Event as well.

Time will tell if WWE will have anything significant for Ciampa in the future but it isn’t looking good.