WWE NIL Prospect to Stand Trial Next Week Over Sexual Battery Charges

One of WWE‘s Next-in-Line prospects will find themselves in court next month over charges of sexual battery.

In July of this year, a media alert from the police department for Stillwater, Oklahoma identified AJ Ferrari as the suspect in a case of alleged sexual battery.

A Stillwater woman alleges that Ferrari attempted forcible sexual acts on her and a warrant for his arrest was issued on August 3.

The Trial

After posting a $25,000 bail, Ferrari pleaded not guilty to the charge on August 11.

As first reported by KOKH Fox 25, Payne County Judge Katherine E. Thomas found “probable cause to believe that a crime was committed and that the defendant committed the crime.”

Ferrari, who was part of the December 2021 WWE tryouts, will appear in court on December 6.

Under Oklahoma law, sexual battery faces a penalty if convicted of between one to 15 years in prison.

Ferrari’s attorney, Derek Chance, has claimed that his client is innocent and that he is confident that AJ Ferrari will be exonerated in due time.

AJ Ferrari

After trying out with WWE last year, Ferrari signed with the NIL program on December 8.

In January of this year, Ferrari was involved in a serious car accident when he attempted to pass 3 vehicles while cresting a hill.

Ferrari’s car hit an oncoming vehicle before flipping the car several times until it came to a halt in a ditch.

In addition to Ferrari, track athlete Isai Rodriguez was also in the vehicle and thankfully nobody involved suffered life-threatening injuries.

On July 13, Oklahoma State University announced that Ferrari is no longer on their wrestling team due to the sexual battery charge against him.