Details on Kurt Angle’s Role at Tonight’s WWE Raw

Kurt Angle will be on tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW, and we have some indications as to what WWE has planned for him.

The WWE Hall Of Famer is slated to appear on RAW tonight, which will be the go-home show before Clash At The Castle this weekend. Fightful Select reports that early plans have Angle penciled in for a segment with The Alpha Academy and The Street Profits.

One segment will even see Angle drink milk with The Street Profits. Aside from Angle, we have some more indications on what WWE has in store for tonight’s show.

The plan is to continue the Dexter Lumis storyline, having “advanced security guards being planned to enhance the story.”

Both Lumis and The Miz are slated to appear after Miz was kidnapped by Lumis to close out last week’s show. Also, the report suggests there’s a lot of pomp and circumstance surrounding the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

WWE wants to make them seem as important as possible. Several segments and matches have already been confirmed for tonight’s show. Check them out here below: