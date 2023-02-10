WWE Plans to Run Major Shows in These Two Major Cities

Two cities in the United States are currently being eyed up by the WWE for blockbuster events in the near future.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the WWE are reportedly looking at both Atlanta, Georgia and Minneapolis, Minnesota. Interestingly, Atlanta was expected to host Day 1 last month but the event was ultimately cancelled, with Royal Rumble resuming its role as the first PLE of the year.

Minneapolis, meanwhile, has the US Bank Stadium. The home of the Minnesota Vikings was opened in 2016 and boasts a whopping 73,000 capacity. Nearer the time of its initial opening, WWE had reportedly considered it for a future WrestleMania. Considering today’s news, it’s not implausible that such an announcement might be made in the near future.

Why Did WWE Cancel This Year’s Day 1 Event?

Last year, the WWE kicked things off with a bang with a brand new PLE in Day 1. The main event saw Brock Lesnar get his hands on the WWE Championship in a five-way bout after he pinned then-defending champ Big E.

Brock Lesnar

The event was initially slated to host another instalment in WWE’s long-running Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns rivalry. Reigns was forced to pull out due to illness, leading to ‘The Beast’s WWE Title win and the title-for-title main event at last year’s WrestleMania between them.

This year’s Day 1 event was expected to happen at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. However, WWE’s streaming partner Peacock cancelled the event due to it coinciding with a Sunday night football game being televised by parent company NBC.

Initially promoted as having Brock Lesnar bout on the card, the cancellation of the show was considered disappointing by many fans. For now, WWE’s attempt at kicking off a year immediately with a PLE appears to be on hold.

