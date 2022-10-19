3 Reasons to Love WWE’s New Premium Live Events Strategy

WWE has canceled its Day 1 Premium Live Event and is expected to make more changes in 2023. It was reported over the weekend by Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer that WWE may be moving away from gimmick PLEs next year to focus on international events.

#WWECastle was a massive success for @WWE across all lines of business and the #WWEUniverse in the UK… the next question is where should we go next?! pic.twitter.com/mX5xLbC6HZ — Triple H (@TripleH) September 12, 2022

Here are three reasons WWE switching up its strategy for Premium Live Events is a good thing:

The Potential For New Fans

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has already laid out his vision for NXT in multiple interviews. The Game noted that he wants NXT to expand into an “almost World Cup scenario“, with brands like NXT Europe, NXT Australia, NXT South America, etc. NXT UK was shut down this year but the company will be launching NXT Europe in 2023.

It makes sense for his vision for WWE’s developmental system to also be implemented in some fashion on the main roster. The company held its first stadium show in the UK in over thirty years in September with WWE Clash at the Castle. The Premium Live Event attracted over 60,000 fans to Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. There are markets all around the world that will be overjoyed to see WWE live.

The long-term goal in that is to be in markets all around the world. With products that eventually can be competing against each other, world cup type scenarios, that are feeding into RAW, and to SmackDown, and to WrestleMania.

Triple H has a vision of WWE in markets around the world competing on a world cup level. That also feeds into Raw, Smackdown and Wrestlemania #WWECastle pic.twitter.com/q58wyGOwU0 — Spartaprime (@Spartaprime) September 3, 2022

The Demand Is There

The shows in Saudi Arabia and Clash at the Castle have proven that WWE fans will come to the arena all around the world. Crown Jewel will air on November 5th from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Mrsool Park has a seating capacity of 25,000. For comparison, Survivor Series will be held at the TD Garden with less than 20,000 tickets available for purchase. Survivor Series is one of the most recognizable Premium Live Events to fans but Crown Jewel will likely earn more money for the company.

WWE held the Elimination Chamber PLE at the Jeddah Super Dome earlier this year with 33,328 in attendance. The company has a global audience, with transcendent stars like Roman Reigns that will instantly draw fans. The inclusion of celebrities like Logan Paul only brings more fans to the product as young people from all over the planet follow the 27-year-old.

Another market that WWE will likely be focusing on is India. The hashtag #SearchForMerch recently went viral as there is no option to purchase official WWE merchandise in India at the moment. Triple H responded to the hashtag and told fans “we hear you”. It feels like it is a good time to try and expand the audience when there are viral campaigns to be able to buy your merchandise.

Reserve The Gimmick Matches

Extreme Rules aired this past weekend and the card featured six gimmick matches. There was an Extreme Rules match, a Ladder match, a Strap match, an I Quit match, a Donnybrook, and a Fight Pit match.

While many fans enjoyed the show, there were definitely some that found it to be overkill. In other words, there’s an issue when the gimmick matches don’t feel special. Hell in a Cell used to be reserved to feuds that have become some personal, the two wrestlers needed to be locked inside a steel structure to sort out their differences.

Now, the feuds leading up to the Hell in a Cell PLE rarely reach the level of animus required for the stipulation to mean anything. A HIAC match should be special, and it instantly isn’t when there are multiple of them on the same show. Plus, the more gimmick matches you have, the quicker the audience will get tired of seeing it.

Cody Rhodes battled Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell earlier this year in June. It was the third time the two had faced each other in 2022 and The American Nightmare emerged victorious in all three. Rhodes went into the match with a torn pectoral and showed off the gruesome injury before the bell.

The Hell in a Cell stipulation added to the match tremendously given the brutal nature of Cody’s injury. It was also fitting that they battled inside the steel structure because their rivalry had been going on for months. The potential change in strategy in regard to Premium Live Events allows WWE to expand its audience while reserving gimmick matches for the rivalries that truly deserve them.