What Happened After May 23 WWE Raw Went Off The Air

The May 23 episode of WWE Raw is in the books but some important movement took place after the USA Network airing.

In the main event of Raw, Asuka took on Becky Lynch in a rematch. The stipulation was that if Becky won, then she’d be added to the Raw Women’s Title match at Hell in a Cell on June 5.

Asuka ended up accidentally kicking Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in the head, causing a distraction. Asuka almost got counted out but it didn’t matter as Becky rolled up Asuka for the pinfall.

It’ll now be Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky at Hell in a Cell.

MVP’s Stipulation Revealed After Raw

Fans also witnessed MVP defeat Bobby Lashley thanks to interference from Omos. As a result, MVP got to lay down the stipulation for Lashley vs. Omos at Hell in a Cell.

Before MVP could get a word out, however, Lashley got him in the Hurt Lock.

When the show went off the air, WWE held its Raw Talk show. During the show, MVP announced that it’ll be him and Omos vs. Bobby Lashley in a handicap match.

Cody Rhodes Addresses WWE Universe

As far as the live crowd post-show is concerned, Cody Rhodes spoke to the fans in attendance. This was after he had a dark match in which he pinned Seth Rollins. He took pics with as many people as he could after the match.

I tried to get some Rollins chants going tonight for you but the “Cody” chants overpowered. Thank you for giving us a great match tonight though and for all you do. I truly appreciate you and I’m glad you were in Evansville tonight. Also yes you are the greatest! #ROLLINSFOREVER pic.twitter.com/dUh1Mb8u7S — Ciera Harris (@CieraHarris93) May 24, 2022

So sad right now!. @CodyRhodes was taking pics with the #WWERaw crowd and we would have been next but he walked and left us hanging ? he was right in front of me lol. it's our 3rd anniversary so it would have been a cool moment. Hopefully one day we'll get one. #anniversary pic.twitter.com/fvwSMGqX2T — Black (@bestwithabeard) May 24, 2022

@CodyRhodes nicest guy ive ever met. Truly loves the businesses hope to see you champ sometime in the future???? pic.twitter.com/RH3tYlYsXd — Pasto?? (@kiddtrillzz) May 24, 2022

Thank you @CodyRhodes for helping me cross off an item on my bucket list, getting to meet and get a photo with you. I grew up watching your dad and I know he is so very proud of you! #AmericanNightmare #WWE #CodyRhodes #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/M9NnFzFJay — Brian Daniels??????????????????????????????? (@_BrianDaniels) May 24, 2022