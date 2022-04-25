RAW Preview: Lynch Returns, Belair vs. Deville, Orton Celebration

Tonight’s edition of WWE Raw takes place from Knoxville, Tennessee at the Thompson-Boling Arena.

The top item advertised for the show is Randy Orton‘s 20th Anniversary Celebration. The Viper made his WWE television debut on April 25, 2002.

WWE has not provided much information about what the celebration will look like, but we can expect some guest appearances from people who have worked with Orton throughout his storied career. As we see with contract signings and weddings, these things rarely go smoothly. Don’t be surprised to see The Usos show up to cause havoc ahead of their match with RK-Bro at WrestleMania Backlash.

Also on tap for tonight:

Becky Lynch returns to Raw for the first time since losing the Raw Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania. Lynch was supremely confident prior to WrestleMania. How has she been handling defeat?

New Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against Sonya Deville. Knoxville, TN is Belair’s hometown and WWE is touting this as a “homecoming” for EST.

Bobby Lashley will battle Omos in an arm wrestling contest. Omos has the clear size advantage, but who is the wr

The advertised dark match main event will see The New Day vs. Ridge Holland.

Check back later tonight for our WWE Raw Live Discussion and Results.