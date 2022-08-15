WWE Raw Preview: Lashley vs. Styles, Riddle Returns & More

WWE rolls into Washington, D.C. tonight with a live edition of Monday Night Raw from the Capital One Arena.

We’re on the road to WWE’s next premium live event, Clash at the Castle, which takes place in less than three weeks (Sep. 4).

As of this writing, WWE is advertising three main items for Raw.

Lashley vs. Styles

Bobby Lashley defends the United States Championship against AJ Styles. Lashley has promised to be a fighting champion and he is backing up his words week after week.

Interestingly, this will be the first clash between Lashley and Styles inside a WWE ring. Lashley and Styles are two of WWE’s most talented performers, so we recommend fans go out of their way to watch this match.

Women’s Tag Tournament Continues

Alexa Bliss and Asuka will face Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop in a first round match for the tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. The winners of this opening round contest will advance to face Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky next week.

Riddle Returns

Riddle returns to Raw. WWE’s resident ‘Bro’ will provide an update on his status after his altercation with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

Also Appearing

The Capital One Arena website is also hyping appearances by Bianca Belair, Bayley, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Kevin Owens, Theory, Alpha Academy, and The Street Profits.

Join us here tonight for our weekly WWE Raw Results and Live Discussion. After the show, SEScoops corespondent Steve Fall checks in with his reactions.