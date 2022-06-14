Superstar Returns From Injury Before WWE Raw

The wrestling industry has been hit hard with injuries but one WWE Raw talent has actually returned from injury.

WWE Raw was held inside the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas on June 13. The show featured two Money in the Bank qualifying matches.

Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles to move on to the ladder match, while Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop to earn their spots.

Shelton Benjamin Returns

Shelton Benjamin had been out of action due to injury. Shelton has long had a reputation for staying healthy throughout his career.

His only major injury had been one he suffered in Pro Wrestling NOAH back in 2016, delaying his eventual WWE return. At that time, Shelton had to undergo shoulder surgery.

The injury bug recently bit Shelton but not for long. He returned for this week’s Main Event taping.

Shelton defeated Akira Tozawa on the show.