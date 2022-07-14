WWE Raw Returning to TV-14 Rating

The WWE PG era is over, at least for Monday Night Raw.

Andrew Zarian is reporting that starting on July 18, Raw will have a TV-14 rating on USA Network. That means the July 11 episode of Raw was the last PG-rated show.

Starting July 18th WWE Raw will have a TV-14 rating moving forward on USA Network.



The PG Era is over.#WWE #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/wQskL3IVPb — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 14, 2022

“Starting July 18th WWE Raw will have a TV-14 rating moving forward on USA Network. The PG Era is over.” Andrew Zarian’s report

Cody Rhodes dropped a tease on his Twitter account that perhaps he may have had something to do with the change.

? — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 14, 2022

We’ve seen WWE attempt to be edgier as of late. The NXT 2.0 product is very much looser than Raw and SmackDown in terms of harsh language and sex appeal.

On Raw, WWE has constantly joked about The Miz having “tiny balls.” Miz insists he has massive balls and he even has a T-shirt on WWE Shop telling fans to ignore those rumors.

Whether or not the TV rating change will lead to a new creative direction remains to be seen.

Vince McMahon is currently under investigation by the WWE board over a $3 million hush pact. Since that time, The Wall Street Journal has revealed more NDAs with other women.

While Vince has stepped back as the CEO and Chairman of the company, he’s still very much the head of creative.

With Vince and his righthand man, Bruce Prichard at the helm, it’s hard to envision things changing much outside of maybe some bloodshed and swear words.

But as they say, never say never.

WWE went PG back in July 2008 to cater to its younger audience. That movement was spearheaded by John Cena, who became the face of the company for several years.