WWE Releases 5 Wrestlers From NXT

WWE has released 5 wrestlers from the NXT developmental brand. The following people are no longer with the company as of Tuesday morning, according to PWInsider:

Bodhi Hayward

Sloane Jacobs

Erica Yan

Damaris Griffin

Ru Feng

Bodhi Hayward (Brady Booker) had recently been featured as part of the Chase U faction. Sloan Jacobs competed in the recent 2022 Women’s Breakout Tournament.

All of today’s released performers have appeared on recent episodes of the NXT Level Up digital series.

We will update this article if there are any more WWE releases.