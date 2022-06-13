WWE Releases NXT 2.0 Superstar

WWE has released another NXT 2.0 star but this situation is a bit different.

The company has had a sizable amount of roster cuts in recent months. Most of the time, budget cuts are the main reason given by the company. In some situations, budget cuts are simply used as an excuse.

In this case, however, it was a different issue entirely.

Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan Released

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE has released Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan. The report notes that this was due to a policy issue.

Meltzer notes that it’s possible Donovan could be brought back in a year if both parties are interested by that time.

Bryan Alvarez had reported that more NXT talent cuts were coming but that those were related to improvement issues. Bryan never made mention of cuts being made as a result of policy matters.

Donovan had signed with WWE back in March. He recently aligned with Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo on NXT TV.