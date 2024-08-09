WWE Reportedly Interested In Ricky Starks & Other AEW Names

Could Ricky Starks revolution indeed be televised by WWE? A new report has WWE expressing interest in the current AEW star.

Starks has been unseen on AEW television since a scary DDT spot occured between he and Top Flight in a World Tag Team Title tournament, but ‘Absolute’ has seen absolutely healthy and ready to wrestle since then.

- Advertisement -

A new report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider notes that WWE has interest in Starks, but there is no confirmation as to if WWE has been in contact with Ricky. Starks is still under contract with AEW despite not being on television and there is no details as to when that contract expires.

Ricky has made the most of his opportunities while he was on television and it all began in him challenging Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship during the global pandemic. He later turned heel by teaming with Team Taz before later transitioning into a babyface run before turning heel once more and aligning with Big Bill.

RELATED: Update On Ricky Starks And His Relationship With AEW

- Advertisement -

Another name stirring around in the pot according to PWInsider is Daniel Garcia, who AEW fans have seen recently. Garcia was teased to be MJF’s opponent at ALL IN which initially seemed like a match of mutual respect, but MJF backstabbed Garcia and bloodied him off television. Garcia has not signed a new deal with AEW and WWE remains interested in the boy from Buffalo.

Along with Starks, two other major names reportedly on WWE’s radar are The Lucha Brothers as both Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix’s contracts are on the verge of expiring.

RELATED: Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix Trademark Names As AEW Contracts Wind Down