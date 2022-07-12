WWE’s Secret Rule for Tag Team Matches

Fans puzzled by the finish to a tag team match during the July 11 episode of WWE Raw now have answers.

The latest edition of the red brand’s show was held inside the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX. During the show, there was a tag team match with AJ Styles and Ezekiel taking on The Miz and Ciampa.

The match ended rather abruptly when Ciampa, who was not the legal man on his team, attacked Styles.

Ciampa didn’t use a weapon, he simply mounted Styles and got some punches in before the referee called for the bell.

The finish left fans confused but the reason for the DQ has been revealed.

“Secret” Rule

During a new edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that WWE has a “secret” rule when it comes to tag team matches.

The gist is that the non-legal person in a tag team match is allowed to make just one save for the partner. Going for the save a second time results in a DQ.

This rule wasn’t explained on commentary as WWE simply used the excuse that Ciampa is unhinged. Ultimately, Styles nailed Ciampa with a Phenomenal Forearm after the match and Miz ran off.

Miz has been feuding with Styles for weeks but with Logan Paul‘s return set for the July 18 episode of Raw, he now has two enemies.

From the looks of it, a tag team match with AJ Styles and Logan Paul vs. The Miz and Ciampa seems to be the direction for SummerSlam.

Time will tell if that will indeed end up being the match.