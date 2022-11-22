Upcoming WWE SmackDown to Air on FS1 Instead of FOX

An upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will air on the FS1 cable network instead of its usual home on Fox.

The post-Survivor Series edition of SmackDown (December 2) will air on FS1 on Friday, December 2 due to a scheduling conflict.

The move is due to Fox’s commitment to broadcast the PAC-12 College Football Championship Game that night.

To make up for the possible loss in viewership due to the change, FS1 will be airing SmackDown three times that night. SmackDown will air live at 8pm ET from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY that night. It will then replay at 10pm and midnight.

WWE tends to go into a ‘holding pattern’ with programming during the holiday season, but this FS1 edition of SmackDown should be eventful. Aside from the fact that WWE typically stacks these pre-empted shows to make sure people tune in, we’ll be coming off the final big premium live event of 2022.

WWE Survivor Series takes place this Saturday night from Boston, MA. For the first time in history, Survivor Series will feature two WarGames matches.