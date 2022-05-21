What Happened After May 20 WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air

The May 20 episode of WWE SmackDown concluded and fans inside Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI were treated to a dark match.

In the main event of the show, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos took on Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro. This was a “Winner Take All” title unification match.

Ultimately, The Usos won thanks to an assist from Roman Reigns. After the match, The Bloodline attacked RK-Bro. Jey Uso landed a splash on Riddle from the top turnbuckle through an announce table.

Reigns choked out Randy Orton with a guillotine on the outside.

Special Dark Match

Once the cameras stopped rolling, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair took on the newest member of The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley. Belair pinned Rhea with the KOD.

Here’s some footage of the match courtesy of Twitter user @BigTimeGoat.

Bianca defeated Rhea tonight during tonight’s dark match!!! NGL i was excited af to see Bianca. Crowd loved Bianca ???????@BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/ItlbQxWpdl — ????? (@BigTimeGoat) May 21, 2022

That match may have been a preview of things to come. Belair is set to put her Raw Women’s Championship on the line against Asuka at Hell in a Cell on June 5.

If she makes it past “The Empress of Tomorrow,” many believe Belair could be due for a summer feud with Rhea.

Currently, Rhea is in a feud with her former tag team partner Liv Morgan. Liv has aligned with AJ Styles and Finn Balor in the fight against Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley.

The Judgment Day recently tried recruiting Liv, AJ, and Balor to the group.