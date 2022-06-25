WWE Star Defends Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar SummerSlam Match

Brock Lesnar made his surprise return during the June 17 SmackDown and immediately reignited his feud with Roman Reigns. WWE was then quick to announce a rematch between the two for the SummerSlam PPV. A lot of fans were not happy with this decision but Corey Graves believes it’s not such a bad thing.

The Raw commentator talked about people’s reactions on the latest After The Bell episode. Graves first said that the Last Man Standing stipulation gives him the feeling that it’s going to be the last chapter of this rivalry. He then explained that while people have seen this match before, it’s been a draw every time:

“Of course, you’ve got people whining and complaining, ‘Oh, we’ve already seen this.’ You’re right, you have seen it, and every time you’ve seen it, has it not been awesome? Every time Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are in the same ring, is it not magic?

Does the arena, or in this case a stadium, not rise to its feet to watch two behemoths who have proven themselves to be worth every dime because they are box office draws?”

WWE had originally planned for Randy Orton to challenge the Tribal Chief at the biggest party of the Summer. However, The Viper has been dealing with some injuries that could keep him out of action for the remainder of the year.

