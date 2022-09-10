WWE Star Jokes About The CM Punk Media Scrum Comments

The drama that ensued from CM Punk‘s media scrum comments has attracted reactions from all over the wrestling world including a WWE star.

WWE announced a fatal five-way #1 contenders match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship for tonight’s show earlier on Friday.

Natalya who was one of the participants of the bout took this opportunity to make a joke about the CM Punk situation. The former women’s champion replied to a tweet about the bout as her assistant.

She noted how she hasn’t sued anyone in this match despite being a locker room leader. She was also eating a muffin while writing the message:

“This is Bob. Ms Neidhart hasn’t sued anyone in this match, and she’s also a locker room leader. For some reason, she was eating a muffin when she dictated this message to me. Bye.”

Latest reports on the matter suggest that CM Punk’s comments about the AEW EVPs during the press conference may have been premeditated. He intentionally tried to bury the company executives during the post-show media scrum.

AEW has brought in an independent firm to investigate the issue. If the claims against the former AEW champion are verified, then it may very well lead to his departure from the promotion.