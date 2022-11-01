“We not ready!!!!” – WWE Superstar Reacts to Match Tonight on AEW Dark

AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix is set to battle AR Fox tonight on AEW Dark.

AR Fox is a veteran wrestler on the independent scene, and spent years in Lucha Underground as well as Dragon Gate, and Evolve. Rey Fenix is currently a Trios Champion with Death Triangle (PAC & Pentagon JR).

Fox took to Twitter to hype his match tonight against the Trios Champion.

AYE OK LETS GOOO???? BIG MATCH ON DARK #ROCKETFOX?VS @ReyFenixMx ???? TONITE ON YouTube @ 7???? GOIN UPP LiKE A LADDER YA HEARD?? pic.twitter.com/ML7GTFzt7M — AR FOX (@ARealFoxx) November 1, 2022

Former Intercontinental Champion and WWE SmackDown star Ricochet responded and and claimed that the wrestling world wasn’t ready for the match.

We not ready!!!!

We not ready!!!! — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) November 1, 2022

Ricochet recently dropped the Intercontinental Championship to Gunther. After two successful title defenses against Sheamus, The Ring General is set to defend the title against Rey Mysterio this Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

Bayley & Saraya React to Interview on AEW Dynamite

Saraya, fka as Paige in WWE, arrived in All Elite Wrestling at Dynamite: Grand Slam. The crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium erupted as the inaugural NXT Women’s Champion made her way to the ring. Saraya debuted as Britt Baker, Rebel, Jamie Hayter, and Serena Deeb were attacking AEW Interim Women’s Champion Toni Storm. Her shocking arrival led the heels to retreat.

On last week’s episode of Dynamite, Renee Paquette was about to interview Saraya when Britt Baker interrupted. The two started shouting at each other and Renee put an end to it. Renee yelled that if they wanted to do this they were going to have to do it properly and Britt walked away. It was announced by AEW that Saraya and Britt Baker will have a full interview with Renee on this Wednesday’s show.

After the segment, Saraya posted on social media that Renee basically to them to shut up and she loves “spicy Renee”. Bayley responded that it looked like Renee was in a bit of a pickle. The Anti-Diva then joked that Renee needs some “damage control”, Bayley currently leads the Damage CTRL faction in WWE.