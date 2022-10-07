WWE Star to return on Tonight’s SmackDown Season Premiere

WWE is pulling out all the stops for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, which will serve as the season premiere of the blue brand.

Tonight’s episode will air from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Vega’s Return

Ahead of tonight’s SmackDown, Zelina Vega was spotted at Boston Airport, fueling speculation of an appearance.

PW Insider has confirmed that Vega is written into tonight’s plans and is sporting a new blond look.

The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion hasn’t appeared on TV since the April 11, 2022, episode of Monday Night Raw, where she faced Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

Not long after, Vega required surgery, which has kept her out of action since then.

Despite her surgery, Vega has still made a handful of appearances off WWE TV, including appearing at San Diego Comic-Con for the WWE Mattel panel.

Vega returned to WWE last year, after being released minutes after expressing support for unionization.

Since returning, she has held the Women’s Tag Titles with Carmella and won the first-ever Queen’s Cup tournament.

Tonight’s SmackDown

Tonight’s season premiere of SmackDown will also be the final episode before this Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event.

It has been confirmed that Solo Sikoa, accompanied by Sami Zayn will face Ricochet.

Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will defend against Sheamus in a rematch from their instant classic from WWE Clash at the Castle.

Roman Reigns will come face to face with Logan Paul ahead of their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel.