WWE Struggling To Sell Tickets For Tonight’s Raw

WWE appears to be struggling to sell the tickets for this Monday’s episode of Raw from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

According to WrestleTix Twitter account, the company has sold a little over 3000 tickets for the show as of a few hours ago.

WWE Monday Night Raw

June 13, 2022

Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, KS



Available Tickets => 680

Current Setup/Capacity => 3,847

Tickets Distributed => 3,167



[https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu] pic.twitter.com/Y7Wf9vZMZq — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) June 13, 2022

This is the lowest number of ticket sales for the red branded show since the company returned to touring last year in July.

The next closest number is 3,995 for an episode which took place from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The main event of that show saw Drew McIntyre teaming up with Big E to face The Usos.

The last time WWE ran the Intrust Bank Arena was in 2021. The company taped the October 22 episode of SmackDown from the venue and sold an estimated 4,580 tickets.

The blue-branded show featured a confrontation between the Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar among other things.

WWE has since announced a couple of segments for the upcoming Raw episode. The first is Seth Rollins explaining his actions against Cody Rhodes.

The other segment will see Judgement Day revealing what’s next for the group. This comes after they introduced Finn Balor as their newest member and kicked out Edge from the faction last week.