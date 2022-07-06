Top WWE Superstar Could Miss Another Premium Live Event

A major player for WWE may not be on the docket for one of its premium live events.

The wrestling business has certainly had its share of circumstances that haven’t been ideal this year. There have been a slew of injuries impacting top promotions such as WWE and AEW.

Some top performers also haven’t been around often due to reduced schedules.

For this top superstar, in particular, he may be missing out on a key event set to take place in a few months.

Roman Reigns Missing Extreme Rules?

(via WWE)

The poster for Extreme Rules has been released and the current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns is nowhere to be seen. This doesn’t serve as a confirmation of his absence but it certainly isn’t a good sign.

Reigns inked a new deal with WWE that sees him work fewer dates. While some thought the “Tribal Chief” would only be reducing his house show schedule, he has been MIA for many TV shows and he wasn’t present at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

A report from WrestleVotes claims that when the decision was made to unify the world titles with Reigns as the champion, the belief was that it would allow the “Head of the Table” to make more appearances on Raw and SmackDown.

So much for that.

Reigns is scheduled to appear on the July 8 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. He will put his gold on the line against Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam on July 30 in Nashville.

That title match will be contested under Last Man Standing rules.