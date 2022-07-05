WWE Superstar Vomits After Match on Monday Night Raw (Video)

July 4, 2022 was not a good night for one WWE superstar.

Always expect the unexpected when it comes to the wrestling business. WWE has long had the “anything can happen” mentality and it’s hardly the only promotion to do so.

WWE officials often think of ways to get people talking after shows and for better or worse, a recent scripted mishap has garnered some attention online.

Otis Barfs on Raw

To celebrate Independence Day, WWE ran an old July 4 tradition. A hot dog eating contest took place and Otis was a participant. Ultimately, Akira Tozawa won the competition.

Later on that night, Otis competed in a six-man tag team match, teaming with Gable and Theory to take on Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

Near the end of the match, Montez Ford landed a frog splash on Otis. Lashley ended up pinning Gable with the spear.

After the match, Otis hurled all over the ring.

Yes, vomit humor is back in WWE.

Back in the 90s when Droz was an active wrestler, he had the ability to puke on command. There’s an infamous video of Droz hurling inside a conference room and Vince McMahon yelling, “he’s gonna puke!”

One has to wonder if Vince was saying those same words in Gorilla Position when Otis threw up.