Ex-WWE Superstar Wishes She Got her Day in Wrestler’s Court

Former WWE Superstar Shelley Martinez regrets never getting the chance to go one-on-one with The Undertaker, albeit in a courtroom setting.

Working with WWE from 2006 to 2007 and while a trained wrestler, worked primarily as the valet of Kevin Thorn.

Shelley’s case

Speaking with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Martinez spoke about having issues with Batista, though the pair eventually patched things up.

Martinez reportedly had heat backstage for confronting several top-tier Superstars at the time, but never got the chance to defend herself in Wrestler’s Court (via Wrestling Inc.)

“I used to think for a long time that he [Batista] was responsible for my firing, but then I remembered, ‘Dude, I told off Shawn Michaels, dude, I told off Randy Orton.’ Like, that was the last straw, and my reasoning behind telling all three of those guys off was all for me sticking up for myself, so I figured, ‘That’s just not the place for me if I get punished for sticking up for myself.’”

“How come if people had all these problems with me, I wasn’t allowed to go to Wrestler’s Court? I don’t get it and that still bothers me to this day.” Shelley Martinez.

Wrestler’s Court

A staple of wrestling, Wrestler’s Court was reportedly the invention of Dutch Mantell (WWE’s Zeb Colter) and would see wrestlers settle disputes among themselves.

In WWE, cases would be presided over by The Undertaker acting as judge, with John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield serving as the prosecutor.

The Court has been fizzled out of WWE in recent years, and the process has faced criticism for the treatment of Superstars.

In 2006, a young Miz was banned from the locker room due to getting a few crumbs on a veteran Superstar’s bag, and legendary announcer Howard Finkel was reportedly left in tears after being humiliated in Wrestler’s Court for ‘not selling enough.’