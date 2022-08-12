Former WWE Tag Team Champions Split Up

WWE‘s creative reshuffling continues, as a pair of former tag team champions are going their separate ways.

This week’s edition of WWE Main Event, taped Monday before Monday Night Raw, featured former tag team champions squaring off against one another.

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander competed against one another on the show. This is the latest sign that their team, and the Hurt Business faction, are dead and buried.

Alexander got the victory in this battle of former partners. After the match, they embraced one another in a mutual sign of respect.

Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander were formerly part of the Hurt Business faction, along with Bobby Lahley and MVP.

The faction achieved a great deal of success during its limited run. Benjamin and Alexander were a big part of that success, capturing the Raw tag team championships from the New Day back in 2020 at the Tables, Ladders and Chairs (TLC) premium live event.

The Hurt Business has dissolved, with each member going its separate way. MVP turned on Bobby Lashley and sided with Omos, while Benjamin and Alexander are no longer teaming up together. Omos and MVP have since broken up, as well.

The Hurt Business

Despite the group breaking up, Bobby Lashley recently expressed interest in a Hurt Business reunion. During a recent appearance on WWE’s Out of Character podcast, Lashley said he might call on Alexander, Benjamin or MVP to help take down Omos.

When asked about a potential Hurt Business reunion, Lashley said, “You know what, I was thinking about what could happen to actually bring us together, and I thought about this the other day. I was like, if [MVP] made Omos too dangerous where he couldn’t contain him anymore, and Omos turned on him, he would need somebody to help him. There’s only one person that can beat Omos. I may need some help. You’ve got Cedric, you’ve got Shelton, you have MVP. We could take him down and we’re babyfaces again. [Fans] would love us.”

Lashley is the reigning WWE United States Champion. As part of his quest to find worthy challengers, he recently named Benjamin and Alexander as men he’d like to see step up and take a shot at him.

Watch the Top 10 Beset Moments of the Hurt Business: