WWE Announces Upcoming Talent Search in Africa Starting Very Soon

WWE has big plans to launch NXT Europe next year, but the promotion will soon be traveling to Africa to recruit talent.

This week, WWE had its 2022 Q3 earnings call with investors, in which co-CEO Nick Khan confirmed a talent search starting next week.

Khan confirmed that the search will begin in Nigeria, but it is unclear whether the search will travel to other parts of the continent.

WWE had initially planned a two-day tryout back in 2020, but those plans were canceled due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Broadcast Deal

WWE isn’t just searching for their next Superstars in Africa, but have also reached a deal regarding their content.

In a statement, WWE announced that the streaming service Showmax will become the new home of the WWE Network in sub-Saharan Africa.

Matt Drew, WWE Senior VP of International, was optimistic about plans for the new deal.

“Adding WWE to the Showmax platform is an exciting development that we know our entertainment and sport-loving African subscribers are going to enjoy, making WWE even more accessible and affordable.”

WWE and Africa

WWE has never hosted a Premium Live Event in the continent of Africa but has hosted several African-born Superstars.

Arguably the most successful of these stars is Kofi Kingston of Ghana, who has become a WWE Champion, Grand Slam Champion, and one of WWE’s longest-tenuring stars.

The colossal Omos also comes from Africa, having been born in Lagos, Nigeria, and is a former Raw Tag Team Champion.

In 2008, Justin Gabriel signed with the promotion, becoming the first South African wrestler under control, and would become FCW Florida Heavyweight Champion in September 2009.

Called up the following year, Gabriel would become a three-time WWE Tag Team Champion before he quit the company in January 2015, one day before being scheduled to appear at the Royal Rumble.