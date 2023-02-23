WWE Cautious About Balancing Cody Rhodes’ Storyline with Sami Zayn’s Popularity

Sami Zayn‘s immense popularity has reportedly become cause for concern behind-the-scenes in WWE.

At WrestleMania 39, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will lock horns with Royal Rumble-winner Cody Rhodes. ‘The American Nightmare’ has been a big hit with WWE audiences since he returned at last year’s WrestleMania.

Rhodes’ Hell in a Cell bout with Seth Rollins last year solidified him as a top dog in waiting. His return last month was greeted with huge cheers and his segments with Paul Heyman and Sami Zayn in the weeks since have garnered critical acclaim.

However, Zayn’s own rise to babyface stardom appears to be threatening Rhodes’. After a slow-burning run as ‘The Honorary Uce’ in The Bloodline, Zayn turned on faction head Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. The segment and subsequent feud between the pair was highlighted as a strong ratings mover for WWE in 2023.

While the rivalry seemingly came to an end at Elimination Chamber, there are concerns that Zayn’s connection with the audience could potentially derail the Reigns/Rhodes build.

“They Were Very Concerned About Sami Chants” – Dave Meltzer On Cody Rhodes Segment

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer discussed the segment Cody Rhodes had with Paul Heyman on this week’s RAW. He revealed that the pacing of the segment was designed to give fans little breathing room to potentially launch chants for Sami Zayn into the situation.

“The stuff with Cody and Heyman – they [WWE] were very concerned about Sami chants, which is one of the reasons why they got Heyman out there in seconds. They did not want Cody in there by himself because they thought that – it didn’t happen – but they did everything in their power to make sure they kept that moving, they did not allow the audience a chance to start chanting or anything like that, it was just back-and-forth.”

Meltzer went on to add that the general consensus is that Zayn chants potentially hijacking the show would hinder Rhodes’ momentum.

“It was designed to give the audience no chance to chant because of the feeling that if they did it would hurt Cody’s momentum. And perhaps it would, and then it could create that groundswell [for Zayn] which is exactly what they don’t want right now.”

‘The American Nightmare’ himself later commented on the segment. Seemingly in kayfabe at first, Rhodes joked about the segment being cut short due to Heyman getting under his skin during the exchange. The son of a son of a plumber then made mention of his high merchandise sales of late.

Sorry the mic time got cut short and apologies for losing my temper a bit, but more importantly Ottawa…I wasn’t sure you’d be interested in the merch for The American Nightmare…boy was I wrong ?, thank you VERY much and next time hopefully I’ll be in action. Wonderful night. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 21, 2023

