“A Good Run” – Logan Paul Breaks Silence After Devastating Loss at WWE SummerSlam

Logan Paul has been reflecting on his time as WWE United States Champion after his reign came to an end at SummerSlam 2024. To Wiz Khalifa’s See You Again, the Maverick looked back on some moments from his reign, including his victory over Rey Mysterio, and sharing a bed with the star-spangled strap.

It was a good run.



– The Greatest US Champ Of All Time pic.twitter.com/1nyDcYqLMK — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) August 5, 2024

Paul captured the title at WWE Crown Jewel in November 2023 and would go on to have the longest reign as United States Champion of the past ten years. Paul’s reign would see him defend against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble and against Owens and Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 40.

- Advertisement -

The Maverick’s reign as champion ended at the hands of LA Knight in Paul’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. This win marks Knight’s first major title since arriving in WWE, a victory many fans believe was long overdue. Knight held the Million Dollar championship in WWE NXT though that is not a sanctioned title by the promotion.

At the post-show media scrum, Knight told SE Scoops’ own Malcolm that he intends to build a legacy in WWE as United States Champion. That legacy-building will start this Friday as Paul is being advertised for the upcoming episode of SmackDown in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Logan Paul isn’t advertised to be at the show but has said he’ll be in touch with Paul regarding the PRIME truck the new U.S. Champion damaged. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest from the United States Championship and Logan Paul.