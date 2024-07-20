Logan Paul Is Now The Longest-Reigning U.S Champion Of The Past Decade

WWE United States Champion Logan Paul has etched his name in the history books by holding the title longer than anybody else over the past decade. Mere days after hitting 250 days with the gold, Paul overtook Austin Theory’s second reign as U.S. Champion (257 days) to achieve the milestone. Paul has held the gold since WWE Crown Jewel 2023 where he ended the 84-day reign of Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

In the annals of all U.S. Champions, including those from WCW and the NWA, Paul is the 22nd longest-reigning holder of the gold. This time next week, the Maverick will surpass Ricky Steamboat and Booker T in the rankings, both of whom held the title four times each.

While Paul is the longest-reigning champion in WWE today and the only current title holder to have won their gold last year, he’s hardly been a fighting champion. Since capturing the title in Saudi Arabia, Paul has had just two title defenses. His first came at the Royal Rumble where he earned a DQ win over Kevin Owens. The second saw Paul defeat Owens and Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40.

H/T to @WWEStats for uncovering this stat. Stay tuned to SEScoops for more interesting wrestling facts and statistics.

What’s to Come?

Paul’s third United States Championship defense will come at SummerSlam 2024 against LA Knight. On the July 19, edition of WWE SmackDown, Paul agreed to face Knight at the Biggest Party of the Summer in Paul’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. SummerSlam 2024 will take place on August 3, from the Cleveland Browns Stadium. Paul is undefeated at SummerSlam having defeated The Miz in 2022 and Ricochet in 2023.