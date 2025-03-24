Alexa Bliss Meets With Bray Wyatt Collaborator Amid Speculation About Her Link to the Wyatt Sicks

Alexa Bliss has once again sparked buzz around her WWE future with a subtle yet intriguing social media post that fans believe could signal her involvement with The Wyatt Sicks.

Earlier today, Bliss reposted a photo to her Instagram Stories featuring Jason Baker—the renowned special effects artist behind Bray Wyatt’s eerie visual creations, including The Fiend and the Firefly Fun House. Baker is also rumored to be a key figure in the presentation of The Wyatt Sicks, a mysterious group reportedly led by Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas), which has yet to debut on WWE programming.

Bliss’s post quickly caught fans’ attention, given her well-documented history with Bray Wyatt. During her time aligned with The Fiend, Bliss underwent a dramatic character transformation that became one of the most talked-about storylines in the women’s division.

Currently, Bliss has been absent from WWE programming since Elimination Chamber 2025 and is not part of the ongoing European tour. The timing of her post has only intensified speculation about a potential return aligned with The Wyatt Sicks faction.

Whether the post was a simple nod to the past or a strategic teaser remains to be seen—but for now, fans are watching closely.