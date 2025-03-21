Alexa Bliss’ WWE Return Tied to Wyatt Sicks Storyline

Alexa Bliss has been absent from WWE television since her appearance at Elimination Chamber on March 1. Her return in the Royal Rumble marked the end of an extended break during which she welcomed her first child and dealt with health issues.

Following her latest match, Bliss was also pulled from a scheduled appearance at WWE World during WrestleMania 41 weekend, raising questions about her involvement in upcoming events.

While Bliss has assured fans that she’s fine, and her WrestleMania status remains uncertain, new details suggest WWE has plans in place.

According to the Wrestling Observer, Bliss is expected to remain off television until she is integrated into the Wyatt Sicks faction on SmackDown. The group has also been absent from programming since December, reportedly due to injury-related issues.

A recent cryptic posts from the Wyatt Sicks on social media—including one reading, “We see you. Remember who you are. Remember what you know”—fueled speculation about Bliss reuniting with the faction, referencing her past alliance with Bray Wyatt.

As of now, no return date has been confirmed for Bliss or the Wyatt Sicks.

SHE. — Wyatt Sicks (@WyattSicks) February 8, 2025