Alexa Bliss Joining Netflix’s Sakamoto Days Anime

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss is set to expand her role in entertainment with a voice-over role in the upcoming Sakamoto Days anime. Bliss will provide the English voice for the character Obiguro, the Anime News Network reports.

Sakamoto Days tells the story of Taro Sakamoto, a retired legendary hitman who has settled into a quiet and mundane life as a family man. When a bounty is put on his head, Sakamoto must keep himself and his family alive while observing his wife’s no-killing rule. Bliss will portray one of the several assassins seeking the bounty.

Alexa Bliss’ Roles

Though best known for her time as a WWE Superstar, Bliss has had her fair share of on-screen roles outside of the ring. These include:

Total Divas (2015–2019)

Role: Herself

Details: Bliss appeared as a guest in seasons 4, 6, 8, and 9, and was a main cast member in season 7 of this reality TV series that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of WWE female wrestlers.

Walk the Prank (2017–2018)

Role: Herself

Details: She appeared in two episodes of this children’s TV show that combines scripted comedy with real pranks on unsuspecting people.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (2018)

Role: Herself

Details: Bliss featured in an episode where celebrities sing along to their favorite songs while driving.

Punky Brewster (2021)

Role: Herself

Details: She made a guest appearance as her wrestling persona alongside fellow WWE wrestler Charlotte Flair in this revival of the 1980s sitcom.

The Masked Singer (2023)

Role: Axolotl

Details: Bliss competed as the character “Axolotl” in the ninth season of this singing competition show, where celebrities perform in elaborate costumes to conceal their identities.

The Queen of Villains (2024)

Role: Voice of Maki Ueda

Details: Bliss provided the English voice for wrestler Maki Ueda in this Netflix series based on Japanese pro wrestling legend Dump Matsumoto.

Bliss will voice Obiguro, a master assassin who is an expert in karate who targets Taro Sakamoto.

Bliss hasn’t competed in WWE for nearly two years, but rumors of a return to the ring continue to circulate. Stay tuned to SEScoops for updates on Alexa Bliss as she expands her star power both in and out of the ring.