Andrew Schulz Vows Payback On Logan Paul After WWE Raw In MSG

On the March 10, edition of WWE Raw from MSG, Logan Paul got physical with comedian and proud New Yorker Andrew Schulz. Things could’ve gone from bad for worse for Schulz had AJ Styles not made the save in the World’s Most Famous Arena.

Speaking in a WWE Raw Digital Exclusive after the show, Schulz recalled once being friends with Paul and talked about the pair appearing on one another’s podcasts. Despite this, Schulz believes his former friend isn’t right for wrestling, especially with full-time talent hungry for an oppoetunity.

“We’re not here to see Logan parade around as this part-time wrestler-slash-Pokémon card collector, whatever the hell he does. There are people who have dedicated their lives to this s***, and I want to see them.”

Schulz concluded by taking aim at Paul once more for being a part-timer. The comedian then claimed that he’ll cross paths with the former U.S. Champion once again.

“I’m gonna bump into Logan again, and this time, we’re gonna be a little bit more prepared, and it’s gonna be a little bit less cordial. That’s all I’m trying to say.”

Despite Schulz’s threat, all signs point towards Paul Vs. Styles at WrestleMania 41. While the part-time schedule and the attitude of Logan Paul continues to anger many, his skills in the ring have put the content-creator in line for a showdown against one of wrestling’s most ‘Phenomenal’ stars.

