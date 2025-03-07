’I Did This For You’ – Naomi Admits to Bianca Belair That She’s Jade Cargill’s Attacker

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Naomi shocked the WWE Universe by admitting she was behind the attack that sidelined Jade Cargill for months. The revelation came during an in-ring confrontation with Bianca Belair, who directly questioned Naomi about the assault.

Naomi didn’t hesitate to confess, declaring, “I did it!” She justified her actions by stating that Cargill was ungrateful and that her loyalty to Belair had gone unappreciated. However, Belair rejected Naomi’s reasoning and made it clear she no longer wanted any affiliation with her.

As tensions escalated, Jade Cargill made her long-awaited return. Wasting no time, Cargill stormed the ring and unleashed an all-out assault on Naomi. She dominated her both inside and outside the ring before delivering her signature move, Jaded, and standing tall over her fallen rival.

The segment marked the climax of this long-running storyline, with Cargill getting her revenge and Naomi facing the consequences of her betrayal. With Bianca Belair distancing herself from Naomi and Cargill back in action, the SmackDown women’s division is more heated than ever.

Jade Cargill’s ‘1 of 1’ Vignette Rubs Some the Wrong Way

Liv Morgan, who was a suspect during the investigation into Cargill’s attacker, took a victory lap after Naomi fessed up.