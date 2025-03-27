Baron Corbin Divulges Conspiracy Behind WWE Release

Baron Corbin believes his WWE release was premeditated.

The former US Champion was one of the most shocking WWE departures of 2024. After his exit from the company, the wrestling veteran has suggested multiple times that someone high up in the company did not want him to be part of the roster.

The former WWE star who goes by the ring name Bishop Dyer now, once again talked about the issue in a new interview with Ariel Helwani. While Corbin did not reveal the name of the person, he suggested that his 2023 NXT run was arranged by them. The 40-year-old explained that they were hoping to create a situation to get rid of him but his success in the development brand foiled their plans:

“They have a good amount of power and I just don’t…..for some reason they’re not a fan of me or what I do. They were part of the thing that pushed me to go down to NXT and do some matches which I think was kind of like ‘I will put them down there for a little bit. He’ll complain or he’ll do something and it won’t work and then that gives us a reason.’ Then when I went down there and just killed it and caught on fire and became a baby face for the first time in my career and the audiences were behind me and they loved the wolf dog stuff. They couldn’t deny that it wasn’t working.”

If You Have One Persson: Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin revealed that he’s talked to several people who have confirmed that the one person was against him. Per the former champion, they didn’t give up on trying to sabotage his career even after the failed NXT attempt. Corbin suggested that they made efforts to keep him off TV after he returned to main roster, ultimately leading to his release from the company: