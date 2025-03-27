Seth Rollins Credits Hall of Famer For Birth of His Daughter

Seth Rollins has revealed how Stone Cold Steve Austin influenced the birth of his daughter.

The Architect started dating fellow wrestling star Becky Lynch, real name Rebecca Quin back in 2019. Becky gave birth to their daughter Roux in December 2020.

Rollins played the ‘Name the Face’ game during his latest appearance on Good Morning Football where he correctly identified the Texas Rattlesnake. When asked to tell a story about the WWE Hall of Famer, Seth recalled his wife getting to share a moment with Steve Austin during the 3:16 Raw in 2020:

“Stone Cold is the reason I have a daughter. All right, flashback. In March 2020, everybody knows COVID shuts down the world, right? First show in WWE, post-COVID, post-shutdown, 3:16 Raw. Customary for somebody to drink with Stone Cold in the ring. At the time, hottest thing in professional wrestling, my lovely incredible wife, The Man, Becky Lynch.”

If It Wasn’t For Steve Austin: Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins then joked that Becky decided that it was time to have the baby after that segment and he doesn’t know if that would have been the case without the former world champion’s TV appearance:

“She happened to break open one, two, three, four cold ones with Stone Cold at the end of Raw. That night, she was like, ‘You know what? I think it’s time I take some time off to have a baby.’ Don’t know if she’d make that decision if it wasn’t for Stone Cold Steve Austin. So absolutely. Hell, yeah. Slam them back. Thanks, Steve. You’re the man.”

