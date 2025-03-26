People Say A Lot of Things: Seth Rollins Reveals Thoughts On The Rock As His Boss

Seth Rollins has revealed his thoughts on The Rock as his boss.

The Great One has faced some troubles in recent times with a number of big projects going sideways. His attempts to take over DC Studios and trying to replace Cody Rhodes in his WrestleMania match have met with resistance from the fans, doing a lot of damage to his image.

The Architect who was a big part of Rock’s story with Rhodes leading to WrestleMania 40, recently appeared on the Rich Eisen show. He talked about things such as his new role co-hosting Good Morning Football, his expectations for the Chicago Bears, and more.

During the interview, Seth Rollins noted that his daughter is a big fan of Moana. When the hosts joked about the Rock’s involvement in the film series and their on screen rivalry, the former Shield member recalled The People’s Champion inviting his family to the premiere of Moana 2:

“He was kind enough to invite us to Hawaii to watch the premiere of ‘Moana 2’, so we got to see it on the lawn, with the sunset in the background. She’s too young to remember it, but it was a really incredible experience for our family. He’s been a great boss, I will say. In the ring, we’ve had our ups and downs, but he’s…people say a lot of things about him, he’s a really kind and generous man,”

Apart from this, Seth Rollins also talked about his match with CM Punk and Roman Reigns set for WrestleMania 41. He noted how a Triple Threat match has almost no rules and claimed that fans will get three ‘very combustible elements’ in their bout.

The Rock has not been seen on WWE TV since his Elimination Chamber appearance. There is no word on his next appearance but it’d be a surprise if The Hollywood star is not involved with WrestleMania 41 in some way.