Bayley Reveals Time Left On WWE Contract After WrestleMania Snub

Bayley has revealed how much time she has left in her WWE contract.

Fans have been unhappy with the company for pulling the former Women’s champion out of her WrestleMania 41 tag team championship match at the last minute. The change was made to allow the returning Becky Lynch to take her spot. People have been criticizing this move, saying that Bayley is not respected by the officials as much as she deserves.

The wrestling veteran recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet where she got candid about her current spot in the company. During the interview, Bayley also revealed how much time she has left on her current deal:

“I have so many other things I want to make it into. I have a year and a half left on this current contract, so we’ll see what happens then.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bayley discussed how women’s careers used to be much shorter when she was younger and originally, she thought that she’d be retired by 35. Now that she has reached the age, she sees women of her generation still doing great things which has changed her mindset.

Though Bayley also admitted that she has done most of what she could do in WWE. With the new wave of talent coming in, the WWE legend believes that she would leave the company in good hands if she decides to quit the business in a couple years.