Triple H Assures That ‘True Pro’ Bayley Would Be ‘Just Fine’ After WrestleMania 41 Snub

Triple H says Bayley would be just fine.

The former Women’s Champion was set to team with Lyra Valkyria to challenge for the women’s tag title at WrestleMania. She was pulled from the show at last minute, however, after suffering a kayfabe injury in a backstage attack on Saturday.

Bayley ended up being the only one of the three remaining horsewomen in WWE who did not get to compete at the PPV. Her absence from the show was questioned by fans, with many saying that Valkyria should have been defending her Women’s IC title against the wrestling veteran in a singles match at the show.

The Chief Content Officer, Triple H, addresses the concerns regarding the female star during his appearance on the post WrestleMania press conference. He called Bayley a ‘true pro’ claiming that he cannot say enough good things about her:

“Don’t worry, guys, Bayley will be just fine. True pro. Cannot say enough good things about her. True pro,”

Bayley’s injury angle ended up being a setup for Becky Lynch’s WWE return. Lynch went on to win the tag titles with Lyra, and Becky has since confirmed that she is back with the company full time.

