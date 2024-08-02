Bayley Wants ‘TLC’ For Women’s Tag Titles Before Main-Roster Mid-Card Gold

WWE Women’s Champion Bayley believes there is work to be done with the Women’s Tag Team Titles before WWE looks at introducing a mid-card championship. On Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast, Bayley said would “love” for women on the main roster to have a mid-card championship of their own, believing it would help “a lot of other women shine.” Before then though, the Role Model feels more needs to be done with the already-established Women’s Tag Team Titles.

“As proud as I am of the Women’s Tag Team Titles, they also don’t always get that time. They don’t always get those matches… I just feel like they need a little more TLC (tender loving care), a little more love because so many women have been able to hold them but we haven’t been able to like have that match yet where it’s like ‘Okay, we solidified the women’s tag team division, now it’s bringing in another one.'”

Bayley’s support for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships is hardly a surprise. The Role Model was one of the more vocal proponents for introducing the titles during the late 2010s. In 2019, she and Sasha Banks (now Mercedes Mone) became the first-ever Women’s Tag Team Champions and would hold the gold again the following year.

The ‘Curse’ of the Women’s Tag Team Championships

Many have said that the Women’s Tag Titles are ‘cursed’ thanks to a mix of stop-start focuses on the division as well as other unfortunate factors. The titles were stripped from Sasha Banks & Naomi after they walked out of WWE in May 2022. The titles would be left vacant for months before being won by Aliyah & Raquel Rodriguez. That pair would lose the titles mere weeks later and Aliyah would vanish from TV before her release the next year.

In May 2023, Rodriguez and Liv Morgan were stripped of the titles when Morgan suffered a shoulder injury. Less than two months later, Sonya Deville would suffer an ACL tear as champion which ended WWE’s first openly lesbian Superstar first title reign in her nine years with the company.

A Women’s Mid-Card Championship

It was at NXT Battleground that Kelani Jordan became the first NXT North American Women’s Champion, but the idea of a WWE mid-card Women’s title on the main roster is not new. In 2022, Dana Brooke (now TNA’s Ash By Elegance) said that during her tenure with the 24/7 Championship, she hoped to transition the gold into a women’s Intercontinental Championship. While Brooke believed the change would motivate women outside the main title picture to strive for something, the idea never got off the ground. In April of this year, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker said women’s mid-card titles on both Raw and SmackDown would benefit WWE’s deep women’s division.

Raquel Rodriguez, who has held gold in both WWE NXT and the main roster, said in 2022 that she was pushing for a mid-card title for women. In July 2024, it was reported that the idea has been discussed within WWE and that a number of talents have pushed for titles over several years. It was also stated, however, that at this time, plans are not in motion for women’s mid-card titles on the main roster.