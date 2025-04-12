Becky Lynch Addresses Wrestling Future at Improv Show

Former WWE star Becky Lynch has clarified her immediate wrestling plans amid speculation surrounding a potential return to the ring. With her

WWE contract having expired in June 2024 and reports of a new signing in January, many fans anticipated her appearance at the upcoming WrestleMania 41 event on April 19-20.

During her appearance as Guest Monologist at the April 11 Ultimate Improv Show, Lynch definitively stated:

“It’s WrestleMania season, isn’t it? Look, I’m not wrestling anymore. Maybe one day, but not right now. But my husband is!”

Her husband, Seth Rollins, is scheduled to compete against CM Punk and Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night 1.

Interestingly, Rollins previously suggested in March that Lynch was “gearing up to get ready to come back,” contradicting her recent statement.