Becky Lynch Slams Ageist Double Standards Among WWE’s Roster

Becky Lynch may call herself ‘The Man,’ but she’s frustrated by a startling difference between herself and her male counterparts in WWE. During a recent appearance on the RAW Recap show, Lynch addressed the pressure to face new challengers in WWE, an issue that doesn’t seem to affect the top men in the company.

“It seems to be harder on the women’s division. Like, look at the men’s — who do you got that’s hot and young over there? None. You got a bunch of old lads beating each other up.”

Lynch didn’t hold back, pointing out that while many believe she should step aside for younger female talent, no one is asking veterans like CM Punk or Seth Rollins to do the same. The outspoken superstar made it clear that the only moving she plans to do is toward capturing more championship gold.

“The only time I’m gonna move over is to make way for more titles.”

Becky Lynch has her eyes firmly set on the Women’s Intercontinental Championship and her upcoming match against Lyra Valkyria at WWE Backlash. Despite the decade age gap between the challenger and the champion, Lynch has no intention of stepping out of the spotlight anytime soon.