Watch: Becky Lynch Reacts To Seth Rollins WrestleMania 41 Victory

Becky Lynch has no qualms about her husband Seth Rollins’ actions in the WrestleMania 41: night 1 main event from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Visionary had been in the ear of Paul Heyman throughout the build to his WrestleMania match, trying to convince him that neither Roman Reigns nor CM Punk really cared about him.

Even with the build, however, not many people expected Heyman to betray both of his longtime associates and align with Rollins at the Show of Shows. There are a lot of questions about how things will progress from here and whether Seth has made the right choice by joining hands with the former ECW owner.

Though one person who doesn’t seem to have any doubt about it is Becky Lynch. The wrestling veteran reacted to her husband’s big victory in the main event by posting a video of herself backstage as things unfolded. She also posted a photo of the closing shot of the show, branding Rollins as the GOAT:

Both Roman Reigns and CM Punk were in shock after this unexpected turn of events and they refused to speak in the post-show.

Rollins also missed the press conference so we’ll have to tune in to Raw this Monday night to find out more about his and Heyman’s new collaboration.